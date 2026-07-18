Bengaluru woman moved after Flipkart delivery agent avoids ringing doorbell: ‘Didn’t want to wake the baby’
A Bengaluru woman praised a Flipkart delivery agent who avoided ringing the bell to prevent waking her baby.
A Bengaluru woman has shared a heartwarming experience involving a Flipkart delivery agent whose small but thoughtful gesture left her deeply moved. The delivery partner avoided ringing the doorbell after noticing that the order contained baby diapers, as he feared the sound might wake a sleeping child inside the house.
The woman, identified as Nivedita Rai, shared a video on the Instagram account @dakshnmom, which features content related to her young son and is managed by her.
(Also read: ‘I show up at Flipkart for her’: Bengaluru woman recalls mother pawning gold bangles to pay admission fee)
A late night diaper order
In the caption accompanying the video, Rai explained that she suddenly realised her baby had run out of diapers after forgetting to order them earlier in the day.
"Suddenly, I realised that my baby’s diapers were completely over. I had totally forgotten to order them during the day. So, around 10 PM, I quickly placed an order on Flipkart Minutes, hoping it would arrive soon," she wrote.
The delivery partner arrived at her home at around 10.30 pm. However, instead of ringing the doorbell, he called her and politely asked her to open the door.
"Madam, please open the door," he told her over the phone.
When Rai stepped outside, she asked the delivery agent why he had chosen not to ring the bell. His response took her by surprise.
"He smiled and said, ‘I saw it was a diaper order. I thought there must be a baby at home, and the baby might be sleeping. I didn’t want to wake the baby, so I called instead,’" she recalled.
Small gesture wins hearts
Rai said the delivery partner’s consideration for a child he had never met touched her deeply.
"That one sentence completely melted my heart. In a world where everyone is in a hurry, someone took a moment to think about a sleeping baby they had never even met. Sometimes, it’s the smallest acts of kindness from strangers that stay with you forever," she added.
The text displayed over the video read, "The sweetest delivery experience I've ever had with delivery guy."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip prompted warm reactions from social media users. One person wrote, "This is such a thoughtful gesture. Kindness still exists." Another commented, "He deserves appreciation for being so considerate."
A third user said, "Only parents understand how precious a sleeping baby is." Another added, "This small act says so much about his character."
(Also read: 'Took the longest route': Bengaluru woman shares how she switched careers twice before joining Flipkart)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More