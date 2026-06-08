'Took the longest route': Bengaluru woman shares how she switched careers twice before joining Flipkart
A Bengaluru woman shared how she left medical college, switched careers twice and finally found her place at Flipkart.
A Bengaluru woman has shared how she took an unconventional route before finding the career that truly felt right for her. In a video shared on Instagram, Upasana Raghav opened up about leaving medical college, studying computer science, working as a full stack developer and later moving into cybersecurity.
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Her story has struck a chord with many social media users, especially those who feel pressured to figure out their careers early in life.
In the video, Raghav said, "This is my third career. Got into medical college, actually got in, then realized it wasn't for me. Left and started over. Did four years of computer science engineering, became a full-stack developer, then switched again to cybersecurity. Most people my age had it figured out way before me. I didn't. Now I'm in application security at Flipkart. Took the longest route, but I'm finally exactly where I want to be."
‘Still learning’
The video was shared with a simple caption that read, "Took the longest route."
Raghav’s journey highlights the uncertainty many young professionals face while choosing a career path. While some people follow a straight route from education to employment, others take longer to understand where their interests and strengths truly lie.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The clip has received several reactions from users, many of whom praised her honesty and determination. One user wrote, "This is so inspiring. Not everyone has the courage to start again." Another said, "The longest route often teaches the most valuable lessons."
(Also read: Bengaluru Flipkart employee shares year-end work culture, says staff gets 'low-key winter break')
A third user commented, "This is exactly what many people need to hear. It is okay to not have everything figured out early." Another wrote, "Your journey proves that changing direction is not failure."
One user added, "So proud of you. Application security at Flipkart sounds amazing." Another reacted, "This gave me hope. I am also confused about my career right now, but this makes me feel better."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More