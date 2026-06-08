'Took the longest route': Bengaluru woman shares how she switched careers twice before joining Flipkart

A Bengaluru woman has shared how she took an unconventional route before finding the career that truly felt right for her. In a video shared on Instagram, Upasana Raghav opened up about leaving medical college, studying computer science, working as a full stack developer and later moving into cybersecurity. A Bengaluru woman revealed how she moved from medicine to engineering and later built a career in cybersecurity. (Instagram/arreeeyaarrr)

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Her story has struck a chord with many social media users, especially those who feel pressured to figure out their careers early in life.

In the video, Raghav said, "This is my third career. Got into medical college, actually got in, then realized it wasn't for me. Left and started over. Did four years of computer science engineering, became a full-stack developer, then switched again to cybersecurity. Most people my age had it figured out way before me. I didn't. Now I'm in application security at Flipkart. Took the longest route, but I'm finally exactly where I want to be."

‘Still learning’ The video was shared with a simple caption that read, "Took the longest route."

Raghav’s journey highlights the uncertainty many young professionals face while choosing a career path. While some people follow a straight route from education to employment, others take longer to understand where their interests and strengths truly lie.

Watch the clip here: