Bengaluru Flipkart employee shares year-end work culture, says staff gets 'low-key winter break'

While many Indian companies do not officially announce a winter break, the final weeks of December often see lighter office attendance as employees opt for work-from-home or use remaining annual leave. This informal slowdown was recently highlighted by a Bengaluru-based Flipkart employee, who described the period as a “low-key winter break” at the e-commerce company. Simrann M Bhambani is an assistant brand manager (marketing) at Flipkart.(Instagram/@marketingwithsim)

Simrann M Bhambani, an assistant brand manager (marketing) at Flipkart, spoke about the practice in an Instagram clip recorded at the Bengaluru airport as she travelled home ahead of the holiday period. She explained that around winter, particularly after December 20, employees at the firm often opt for work-from-home arrangements or start utilising their remaining annual leave.

“I am at the Bangalore airport because I am going home. And the beauty of Flipkart is that during winters, we low-key have like a winter break where everyone starts going for work from home or starts utilising the annual leaves after the 20th,” she said.

‘Feeling like a kid’

Bhambani added that she decided to travel earlier due to expensive ticket prices, but the experience reminded her of school holidays. “It reminds me of school and I am already feeling like I am a kid, and I have my winter break and I am going home,” she said, while clarifying that work continues during this period. “Obviously, we will be working. It’s not like we won’t be working, but again, luxury of working from home,” she said.

She ended the clip by saying she would see her colleagues “next year in office”, referring to the post-holiday return.

“Can’t wait to be home,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

HT.com has reached out to Simrann M Bhambani for more details. This copy will be updated once a response is received.