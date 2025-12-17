Techie earning 38 LPA salary with IIM MBA, 7 years of experience asks ‘Am I being underpaid’

After 3 months of unemployment, a tech professional thought they had secured a win with a 38 LPA offer. However, the initial relief quickly turned into ‘salary regret’ after the techie with seven years of experience and an IIM degree started wondering if they had accepted a lowball offer. The techie’s post has prompted a chatter on Reddit. (Representational image). (Pexels)

The Reddit user asked, “38 LPA All Fixed in Delhi NCR with 7+ yrs & IIM MBA, Am I being underpaid?” The individual continued, “Born and brought up in Delhi NCR, 7+ years of experience, about 6 of those in pure engineering and product development, topped up with an IIM MBA. Recently landed an offer at 38 LPA, all fixed, based in NCR.”

The techie asked, “Grateful, yes. But also can’t shake the feeling that I might be behind compared to peers, especially when I hear numbers flying around on this sub. Is this a solid place to be for my background and market, or am I underplaying my worth?” The employee added, “I think I failed at the negotiation as have been unemployed since 3 months.”

A post shared by an employee about feeling dissatisfied with their existing salary.

What did social media say?

An individual said, “Here is a secret that people are not gonna like. There is no concept of underpaid or overpaid. If you think that you deserve more than what you are getting and the rest of the world also agrees (ie you are not in delulu), then you will very easily be able to get a higher offer. Vice versa for overpaid as well. You can't decide what you should be paid by using arbitrary factors like college tier or YOE sitting in your house, the world decides it for you, that's the basics of supply and demand. Every person is different, don't look at someone else's degree and YOE and think you are also the same. If you really think that you are underpaid, negotiate your salary at your org and/or apply to other places etc etc. You will get your answer there instead of reddit.”

Another expressed, “6+ & IIM MBA currently sitting on a duck. Last drawn was 17. So you are definitely doing better.” A third asked, “are you from tech background or core engineering?” The OP replied, “Tech.”

A fourth wrote, “OP, focus on yourself. Stop comparing. The earlier you do this, the happier you will be. It takes time to do this. We are somehow wired to do this. Trust me, next time you see someone flexing their salary don't try to compare. Actively do this and say to yourself, 'I focus on my journey and will not compare.' Trust me. There is no underpaid or overpaid. If you are not happy, look for another job. No need to compare with market. But focus on ur happiness and mental health. It took me years to get my mind to stop comparing and never been happier.”

In the comments, the techie revealed that he completed a one-year MBA from IIM, which is designed for experienced professionals.

