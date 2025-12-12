Indian techie quits 30 LPA job to pursue travel passion after ‘losing interest in climbing corporate ladder’

An Indian tech professional has sparked conversation online after revealing that she quit her 30 lakh per annum job to follow her passion for travel. Taking to Instagram, Vanathi S shared a video in which she candidly spoke about walking away from a well paying career after spending more than a decade as a developer. An Indian techie walked away from a 30 LPA career to follow her passion for travel.(Instagram/theuntoldtrails)

(Also read: Indian parents walked into Gucci store abroad. What happened next has internet in splits)

In the video, she said, “I took the biggest decision of my life. I quit my 30 lakh per annum job to follow my passion for travel. I spent over a decade chasing deadlines and promotions as a developer. I ticked all the boxes, got graduated, landed a good job, got married, took care of my parents, saved money, bought a land and built a house.”

Vanathi reflected on how fulfilling society’s expectations slowly distanced her from what truly made her happy. “Somewhere along the way, I realised that I was living a life what others expected of me, not the one that made me feel happy,” she added, admitting that the decision was frightening but deeply personal.

Take a look here at the clip:

Burnout, balance and a breaking point

In the caption accompanying the video, Vanathi clarified that her story was not meant to encourage impulsive decisions. “This video is not an inspiration for anyone to quit their job and follow their dreams. This is just my story, something I’ve been thinking about for the last five years, and only now found the courage to act on,” she wrote.

She described juggling a demanding weekday job with travel and trekking every weekend in an effort to keep both worlds alive. Over time, however, she felt trapped in repetition. “The same meetings, the same sprints, the same code… it all started to feel like a loop I couldn’t escape,” she wrote, adding that the burnout eventually became impossible to ignore.

Explaining her choice, she said she was tired of living two lives. “One that paid my bills, and another that actually made me feel alive. So I finally gathered the guts to quit,” she noted, stressing that it was neither easy nor glamorous but necessary to feel true to herself.

Internet reacts with support

The video has since drawn several reactions, with many users applauding her honesty and courage. One user wrote, “Welcome to the club. Happy travelling,” while another commented, “I wont say its right or wrong decision. Keep doing what u love and no regrets.” A third said, “Go on with your passion. Universe will show you the Right path.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as “More power to you! Super happy that you chose ‘you’,” “And you're doing so well,” and “Truly appreciate what you are doing.”

HT.com has reached out to Vanathi for her comments. This copy will be updated once a response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)