Indian parents walked into Gucci store abroad. What happened next has internet in splits

A travel content creator has documented the hilarious moment her family was left in disbelief after getting to know the cost of one Gucci bag. Vanathi S shared an Instagram video capturing her parents’ reaction to the cost of one small bag from the high-end luxury label. An Indian family's shock at Gucci prices has amused thousands of viewers (Representational image)

The incident occurred during the family’s first international trip – they were all in Thailand when they happened to come across a Gucci store. Vanathi said that her Indian family walked into the Gucci store thinking it was just another bag shop and got the biggest culture shock.

In her video, she wrote: “The first culture shock my Indian family experienced on their very first international trip.”

Gucci prices shock desi parents

In the video, the family was seen walking into the showroom and inquiring about the cost of a small bag. On being told that it was priced at 72,000 baht ( ₹1.8 lakh approximately), they turned around and walked back out.

Once outside the Gucci showroom, the family expressed their disbelief at the high prices. “72,000 for one small bag? I could take 10 trips to Thailand for that,” one bemused woman was heard saying.

A man, on the other hand, was stunned to hear the price. “For a second, I thought that was the price of the whole showroom,” he quipped.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vanathi (@theuntoldtrails) wrote: “I’ve always believed that memories are worth more than things. Luxury is nice, but for me… nothing beats chasing sunsets in a new country, getting lost in a mountain village, or sharing a meal with strangers who become friends.”

Her clip has managed to amuse hundreds of viewers, having racked up a million views in one day.

“I love how he thought it was the cost of the entire store. So cute,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Indian parents are pro based on expenses,” another said.