‘Asia's leading beach destination’ named world’s most dangerous country to travel. Not Thailand, Malaysia

British website HelloSafe has released a ranking of the world’s most dangerous countries to travel, and an Asian beach destination tops the list. This popular tourist destination has been named the world's most dangerous country to travel by HelloSafe

HelloSafe analysed 35 different criteria, divided into five categories, to come up with the rankings. These categories included the occurrence of natural disasters, violence in society, health infrastructure and more. Their ‘travel safety index’ ranks nations on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 being the most dangerous.

The world’s most dangerous country to travel

The Philippines was named the world's most dangerous to travel, according to the HelloSafe rankings. They attributed it to ‘’high levels of violence within society.”

Interestingly enough, this archipelagic country was also named "Asia's Leading Beach Destination" at the 2024 World Travel Awards.

Despite being named world’s most dangerous country to travel to, the Philippines remains a favourite among tourists, thanks to its beautiful beaches and coral reefs. In 2024, it received 5.4 million foreign tourists.

This year, the Philippines also introduced a visa-free policy for Indian tourists.

The world’s most dangerous countries

The list of the world’s most dangerous countries was topped by Philippines and followed by Colombia and Mexico. India placed fourth on the list, above Pakistan - which took the 10th spot.

Here is a look at the world’s most dangerous countries, as per HelloSafe:

Philippines (82.31)

Colombia (79.21)

Mexico (78.42)

India (77.86)

Russia (75.65)

Yemen (74.6)

Indonesia (72.94)

Somalia (70.8()

Mozambique (69.69)

Pakistan (68.03)

Within Asia, the Philippines, India and Indonesia were named as the least safe countries to travel to. On the other hand, Singapore stood out with a score of 19.99, making it the second safest country in the world, behind only Iceland. No other country from Asia made it to the top 10 of the world’s safest countries to travel.

