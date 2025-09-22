Flipkart employees turn office into Bollywood jam zone for Big Billion Days sale: 'Next level vibe'

India’s two biggest e-commerce companies, Flipkart and Amazon, are set to kick off their annual mega sales on 23 September. Customers across the country are eagerly waiting to take advantage of the promised discounts, while employees of both firms are working tirelessly to ensure glitch-free operations. Ahead of the Big Billion Days, Flipkart employees were seen bonding over music in a viral video.(Instagram/@marketingwithsim)

Musical moments inside Flipkart’s office

Amid this high-pressure period, a video gaining traction online has offered a lighter glimpse into the atmosphere inside Flipkart’s office. Shared on Instagram by Simrann Bhambani, a marketing executive at the company, the clip shows employees gathered together while one colleague plays the guitar and others sing along to Bollywood songs. The cheerful scene is overlaid with the text: “POV: You are inside the Flipkart Office During Big Billion Days.”

The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “The vibes in the Flipkart office are next level.” Social media users have praised the energy, with many calling it a refreshing break from the usual hustle of sale season.

Night stays for employees

This is not the first time Bhambani has pulled back the curtain on life inside the office during the company’s busiest season. Earlier, she posted another video showing mattresses and pillows being unloaded from a truck. According to her, these were meant for staff who would be spending the night at the office as preparations ramped up for the Big Billion Days sale.

The video included the on-screen text, “POV: It’s gonna be a looong weekend,” highlighting the intense but spirited atmosphere inside Flipkart as the company gears up for one of its biggest annual events. In the caption, she added, “Yess we do night stays in office,” confirming that long working hours are part of the sale season culture.