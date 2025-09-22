Bedding brought to Flipkart office for employees before Big Billion Days sale: ‘We do night stays in office’

India’s two biggest e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon, are gearing up for their annual mega sales, both set to go live on September 23. Shoppers are eagerly waiting to cash in on the promised discounts, while behind the scenes, employees are working round the clock to ensure a smooth shopping experience. Flipkart employees get bedding to crash in office before Big Billion Days sale.(Instagram/@marketingwithsim)

In fact, one Flipkart employee has given a glimpse of just how hard the teams at Flipkart are working to ensure that the company’s Big Billion Days sale goes off without a hitch.

Flipkart employees sleep in office

Simrann Bhambani, a marketing executive at Flipkart, shared a video that shows mattresses and pillows being unloaded from a truck. Bhambani revealed that the bedding is for employees who will spend the night in office as they gear up for the annual Big Billion Days sale.

“POV: It’s gonna be a looong weekend,” read the on-screen text on her video, which was shared on Instagram one day ago.

In the caption, she added: “Yess we do night stays in office,” along with the hashtags #Flipkart and #BBD.

Video goes viral

The video drew curious as well as amused reactions on Instagram, where it has gone viral with 1.7 million views.

“Bhai itna kya kaam hota hai? Manually price update karte ho kya har ghante? (Why do you have so much work? Do you manually update the prices every hour?)” asked one person.

“We are also doing the same from last 4 days. But behind every sleepless night lies the blueprint of tomorrow’s success,” another wrote.

“Tech ka samjh aata hai on call, marketing wale ratko kya plan karte he? Asking out of curiosity,” a viewer questioned.

Some, however, objected to the practice, calling it an example of toxic work culture. One Instagram user wrote: “Glorifying toxic work culture is a flex these days”.