Man snags iPhone 16 for 52,500 on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, others not as lucky

Flipkart users are divided over whether the much-awaited Big Billion Days sale has actually been worth waiting for. Apple iPhones, typically the biggest attraction of the Flipkart sale, were expected to go on massive discounts. The iPhone 16, for example, was expected to sell for ₹51,999, down from its usual price of ₹69,999. A Chennai man was able to buy an iPhone 16 for less than ₹ 53,000 on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. (X/@arravinth)

However, only a handful of people claim to have been successful in snagging the deal.

Flipkart discounts on iPhone 16

Chennai-based Aravind Jo managed to buy an iPhone 16 for ₹52,497 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Jo said he ordered the phone at 12:03 am and it was delivered by 12:23 am.

“Huge shoutout to the delivery partner who delivered my package right on time despite the heavy rain – respect,” he wrote on X, sharing a picture of his brand new iPhone 16 and the bill.

Another X user named Shivam Yadav shared a picture of an iPhone, which he said was delivered within six minutes by Flipkart.

iPhone 16 trends on X

In fact, “iPhone 16” began trending on X this morning as Flipkart users tried to snag the device at best price. The Big Billion Days 2025 sale will begin on September 23, but Flipkart Plus members were granted early access from September 22 midnight.

One X user claimed that he tried ordering an iPhone 16 Pro but it went out of stock in less than a minute.

Others reported that their orders had been put on hold despite successful completion of payment. Still others complained that their iPhone 16 orders were cancelled without any reason being provided.