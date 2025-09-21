Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale: Full list of 56 mobile discounts out, iPhone 16 Pro price to be…

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale: Flipkart has announced that the Big Billion Days 2025 sale will begin on September 23, with early access for Plus members from September 22. Smartphones will once again be the centrepiece of the sale. It is expected that a a total of 56 mobile models will see disocunts across several price points. From iPhones and premium flagships to budget 5G models, there are deals for every price point. Here is the complete brand-wise breakdown of the expected prices. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale: Apple’s iPhone 16 series headlines the offers, with the iPhone 16 expected to drop from Rs. 79,900 to Rs. 51,999, the iPhone 16 Pro from Rs. 1,19,900 to Rs. 69,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max from Rs. 1,44,900 to Rs. 89,900.

Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are based on expected deals compiled from online sources and are intended for reference only. The actual sale prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2025 may vary due to dynamic factors such as stock availability, demand, bank offers, cashback schemes and exchange deals. Hindustan Times and HT Digital Streams Limited does not take responsibility for any discrepancies between the prices listed here and the final prices offered during the Flipkart sale. This article is solely meant to provide readers with an indicative overview of possible discounts.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale: Full list of 56 mobile discounts

Apple

iPhone 16: MRP Rs. 79900; expected sale price Rs. 51999

iPhone 16 Pro: MRP Rs. 119900; expected sale price Rs. 69900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: MRP Rs. 144900; expected sale price Rs. 89900

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24: MRP Rs. 74999; expected sale price Rs. 39999

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: MRP Rs. 59999; expected sale price Rs. 29999

Samsung Galaxy A35: MRP Rs. 33999; expected sale price Rs. 17999

Samsung Galaxy F36: MRP Rs. 20999; expected sale price Rs. 14999

Samsung Galaxy F06: MRP Rs. 12,499; expected sale price Rs. 7,499

Samsung Galaxy F05: MRP Rs. 9999; expected sale price Rs. 6249

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: MRP Rs. 124999; expected sale price Rs. 69999

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: MRP Rs. 172999; expected sale price Rs. 99999

Google Pixel 9: MRP Rs. 79999; expected sale price Rs. 34999

Nothing

Nothing Phone (3): MRP Rs. 84999; expected sale price Rs. 34999

Nothing Phone (3a): MRP Rs. 27999; expected sale price Rs. 20999

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: MRP Rs. 32999; expected sale price Rs. 24999

Nothing CMF 2 Pro: MRP Rs. 22999; expected sale price Rs. 14999

OPPO

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: MRP Rs. 41999; expected sale price Rs. 29999

OPPO K13 Turbo: MRP Rs. 35999; expected sale price Rs. 21999

OPPO K13: MRP Rs. 19999; expected sale price Rs. 14999

OPPO K13x 5G: MRP Rs. 16999; expected sale price Rs. 9499

vivo

vivo T4 Ultra: MRP Rs. 40999; expected sale price Rs. 33999

vivo T4 Pro: MRP Rs. 40999; expected sale price Rs. 33999

vivo T4: MRP Rs. 25999; expected sale price Rs. 18999

vivo T4R: MRP Rs. 24999; expected sale price Rs. 17999

vivo T4x: MRP Rs. 17999; expected sale price Rs. 16499

vivo T4 Lite: MRP Rs. 12999; expected sale price Rs. 8999

POCO

Poco F7: MRP Rs. 35999; expected sale price Rs. 28999

Poco X7 Pro: MRP Rs. 24999; expected sale price Rs. 14999

Poco M7 Plus: MRP Rs. 15999; expected sale price Rs. 10999

Poco M7: MRP Rs. 17999; expected sale price Rs. 6499

Poco C75: MRP Rs. 10999; expected sale price Rs. 7399

Poco C71: MRP Rs. 8999; expected sale price Rs. 6299

Motorola

Motorola Razr 60: MRP Rs. 54999; expected sale price Rs. 39999

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: MRP Rs. 39999; expected sale price Rs. 33999

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: MRP Rs. 40999; expected sale price Rs. 33999

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: MRP Rs. 25,999; expected sale price Rs. 19,999

Motorola G86 Power: MRP Rs. 19999; expected sale price Rs. 15999

Motorola G96: MRP Rs. 19999; expected sale price Rs. 14,999

Motorola G45: MRP Rs. 19999; expected sale price Rs. 12999

Motorola G35: MRP Rs. 12499; expected sale price Rs. 8999

realme

Realme P3x: MRP Rs. 16999: expected sale price Rs. 10999

Realme P3 Ultra: MRP Rs. 33999: expected sale price Rs. 22999

Realme P3 Lite: MRP Rs. 12499: expected sale price Rs. 7499

Realme P4 Pro: MRP Rs. 28999: expected sale price Rs. 19999

Realme P4: MRP Rs. 22999: expected sale price Rs. 13999

Realme C61: MRP Rs. 9999: expected sale price Rs. 6249

Infinix

Infinix GT 30 Pro: MRP Rs. 27999: expected sale price Rs. 20999

Infinix GT 30: MRP Rs. 19999: expected sale price Rs. 15999

Infinix Note 50s: MRP Rs. 24999: expected sale price Rs. 13999

Infinix Hot 60i: MRP Rs. 11999: expected sale price Rs. 7999

Tecno

Tecno Pova 7 Pro: MRP Rs. 24999: expected sale price Rs. 17499

Tecno Pova 7: MRP Rs. 17999: expected sale price Rs. 12249

Redmi / Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 Se: MRP Rs. 18999: expected sale price Rs. 11499

Alcatel

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G: MRP Rs. 17999: expected sale price Rs. 6499

AI+

AI+ Nova: MRP Rs. 12999: expected sale price Rs. 8499

AI+ Pulse: MRP Rs. 7999: expected sale price Rs. 4499

Samsung has multiple offers across its portfolio. The Galaxy S24 may sell at Rs. 39,999 against its Rs. 74,999 MRP, while the Galaxy S24 FE may be reduced to Rs. 29,999 from Rs. 59,999. Budget models such as the Galaxy A35, F36, F06 and F05 are also part of the line-up, with prices starting as low as Rs. 6,249.

Google’s Pixel 9 series may also see deep cuts. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be priced at Rs. 69,999, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Rs. 99,999 and the Pixel 9 at Rs. 34,999, all well below their MRPs. Nothing may sell the Phone (3) at Rs. 34,999, the Phone (3a) at Rs. 20,999, the Phone 3a Pro at Rs. 24,999, and the CMF 2 Pro at Rs. 14,999, making the brand competitive in the mid-range.

OPPO may be offering the K13 Turbo Pro at Rs. 29,999, the K13 Turbo at Rs. 21,999, the K13 at Rs. 14,999, and the K13x 5G at Rs. 9,499. Vivo’s line-up includes the T4 Ultra at Rs. 33,999, the T4 Pro at Rs. 25,499, the T4 at Rs. 18,999, the T4R at Rs. 17,999, the T4x at Rs. 10,999, and the T4 Lite at Rs. 8,999. Poco’s list includes the F7 at Rs. 28,999, the X7 Pro at Rs. 14,999, the M7 Plus at Rs. 10,999, the M7 at Rs. 6,499, the C75 at Rs. 7,399 and the C71 at Rs. 6,299.

Motorola’s Razr 60 will be available at Rs. 39,999, while the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Fusion are all part of the sale with prices in the Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 33,999 range. Its budget G-series models, including the G86 Power, G96, G45 and G35, will start at Rs. 8,999. Realme has lined up the P3 Ultra at Rs. 22,999, the P3 Lite at Rs. 7,499, the P3x at Rs. 10,999, the P4 Pro at Rs. 19,999, the P4 at Rs. 13,999 and the entry-level C61 at Rs. 6,249.

Infinix may be bringing down the GT 30 Pro to Rs. 20,999, the GT 30 to Rs. 15,999, the Note 50s to Rs. 13,999, and the Hot 60i to Rs. 7,999. Tecno has the Pova 7 Pro expected at Rs. 17,499 and the Pova 7 at Rs. 12,249. Xiaomi may sell the Redmi Note 14 Se at Rs. 11,499. Alcatel may enter the line-up with the V3 Classic 5G at Rs. 6,499. Even the new AI+ brand appears, with the Nova at Rs. 8,499 and the Pulse at Rs. 4,499, making them the cheapest smartphones of the sale.