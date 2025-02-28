‘Justice for Atul Subhash’: Truck hoarding in Bengaluru demands action after suicide case

Bengaluru streets recently witnessed a truck carrying a bold message demanding justice for Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old automobile executive who died by suicide in December 2024. Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old automobile executive who died by suicide in December 2024.(X/@san_x_m)

The hoarding on the vehicle read, "Atul Subhash lives in our hearts; justice is due." The campaign is being spearheaded by the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men’s rights organization, in an effort to highlight alleged harassment faced by Subhash before his death.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man loses ₹5.6 lakh in traffic challan scam after downloading fraudulent app: Report)

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash had been locked in a bitter legal dispute with his wife, Nikita Singhania, over their divorce and custody of their four-year-old son. The couple, married in 2019, had been living separately for three years.

On December 9, 2024, Subhash was found hanging in his apartment in Marathahalli, Bengaluru. A 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video he left behind alleged that his in-laws had repeatedly harassed him, filing multiple police complaints and demanding ₹3 crore to settle the divorce, along with ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to his child.

Following his death, Bengaluru police arrested Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania on charges of abetment to suicide. The trio was granted bail in January 2025.

Legal developments

Meanwhile, a city civil court has granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, Nikita’s uncle and the fourth accused in the case. He had earlier secured relief from the Allahabad High Court.

The case remains under investigation as authorities examine the circumstances leading to Subhash’s death and the claims made in his suicide note and video message.

SIFF, the NGO behind the truck campaign, is known for advocating for men’s rights and opposing what they perceive as legal biases against men in matrimonial disputes.

(Also Read: Bengaluru psychiatrist gets 10-year jail term for abducting newborn, selling him for ₹14.5 lakh)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).