Bengaluru man loses 5.6 lakh in traffic challan scam after downloading fraudulent app: Report

A Bengaluru man fell victim to a sophisticated cyber scam after unknowingly installing a fraudulent mobile application, leading to a loss of ₹5.6 lakh from his credit cards. The incident began on February 20 when the victim, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. (Representational image)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the 46-year-old, a resident of Byatarayanapura, was tricked into believing the app was an official Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) platform for checking and clearing pending traffic fines.

The incident began on February 20 when the victim, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, the report added. The message falsely claimed that a traffic violation had been recorded against his vehicle and urged him to download an app named “VAHAN PARIVAHAN” through a provided link. It further stated that CCTV cameras had captured the offense and that he could review the evidence through the app.

Since the vehicle registration number mentioned in the message matched his own, the victim assumed it was legitimate and proceeded to install the app on his smartphone. However, within 24 hours, he discovered unauthorized transactions amounting to ₹5.6 lakh from his two credit cards.

Shocked, he realized that his phone had been compromised and immediately approached the West CEN police to file a complaint on February 22, the DH report further added.

Investigators suspect that the app contained malware, possibly a Remote Access Trojan (RAT), which allowed cybercriminals to access his personal banking information and carry out fraudulent transactions.

BTP warning

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, emphasizing that the Bengaluru Traffic Police does not send challan-related messages via WhatsApp or SMS.

Interestingly, on the same day the victim received the scam message, the BTP had issued a warning on social media about similar fraudulent attempts. Their alert cautioned citizens against fake WhatsApp messages impersonating traffic police and promoting dangerous APK links. The advisory urged residents to rely only on official sources, such as the BTP website or the Astram app, for authentic updates on traffic violations.

