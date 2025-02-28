Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man loses 5.6 lakh in traffic challan scam after downloading fraudulent app: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 07:59 AM IST

The victim was tricked into believing the app was an official Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) platform for checking and clearing pending traffic fines.

A Bengaluru man fell victim to a sophisticated cyber scam after unknowingly installing a fraudulent mobile application, leading to a loss of 5.6 lakh from his credit cards.

The incident began on February 20 when the victim, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. (Representational image)
The incident began on February 20 when the victim, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. (Representational image)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the 46-year-old, a resident of Byatarayanapura, was tricked into believing the app was an official Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) platform for checking and clearing pending traffic fines.

The incident began on February 20 when the victim, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, the report added. The message falsely claimed that a traffic violation had been recorded against his vehicle and urged him to download an app named “VAHAN PARIVAHAN” through a provided link. It further stated that CCTV cameras had captured the offense and that he could review the evidence through the app.

Since the vehicle registration number mentioned in the message matched his own, the victim assumed it was legitimate and proceeded to install the app on his smartphone. However, within 24 hours, he discovered unauthorized transactions amounting to 5.6 lakh from his two credit cards.

Shocked, he realized that his phone had been compromised and immediately approached the West CEN police to file a complaint on February 22, the DH report further added.

Investigators suspect that the app contained malware, possibly a Remote Access Trojan (RAT), which allowed cybercriminals to access his personal banking information and carry out fraudulent transactions.

(Also Read: Karnataka cracks down on carcinogenic idli preparation; 52 hotels found using plastic sheets)

BTP warning

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, emphasizing that the Bengaluru Traffic Police does not send challan-related messages via WhatsApp or SMS.

Interestingly, on the same day the victim received the scam message, the BTP had issued a warning on social media about similar fraudulent attempts. Their alert cautioned citizens against fake WhatsApp messages impersonating traffic police and promoting dangerous APK links. The advisory urged residents to rely only on official sources, such as the BTP website or the Astram app, for authentic updates on traffic violations.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Vijayanagara DC grants VIP passes to sanitation workers for Hampi Utsav 2025)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On