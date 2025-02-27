Karnataka cracks down on carcinogenic idli preparation; 52 hotels found using plastic sheets

The Karnataka Food Safety Department has discovered that 52 hotels across the state were using polythene sheets to prepare idlis, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday. Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

According to Rao, the use of polythene, especially thin sheets, poses serious health risks as it is carcinogenic. The state government has vowed to take strict action against such practices in the hotel industry, new agency PTI reported.

"Food Safety Department officials collected idli samples from 251 locations across Karnataka. Earlier, clothes were traditionally used for steaming idlis, but we received reports that some hotels had started using plastic sheets. Based on this information, our officers conducted inspections," Rao said.

Following the inquiry, 52 hotels were found using plastic, prompting concerns about potential health hazards. "The hoteliers should never have done this because plastic is carcinogenic, meaning it can cause cancer. These harmful elements can seep into the idli during cooking," the minister warned.

Rao assured that action has already been initiated against the violators, and the government will enforce a strict ban on plastic use in food preparation. "A clear message will be sent across. Plastic will not be allowed in food-making processes. If anyone continues to use it, the public should report it to the authorities," he added.

In 2024, the Karnataka government banned the food colouring agent, Rhodamine-B which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy.

“We have done a special drive on the gobi manchurian dish and found that harmful Rhodamine-B is being used to make the dish. It is a health-hazardous colouring agent, and we decided to ban it from usage. Not following the government order can lead to seven years or a life imprisonment, and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh will also be slapped," Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.