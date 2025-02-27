Bengaluru's 'bride and broom' matrimony ad goes viral, sparks online laughter

A wall painting advertisement in Bengaluru’s Nayandahalli has caught the internet’s attention for an amusing typo. The ad, which promotes a matrimonial service, reads "Bride and Broom Information Centre" instead of "Bride and Groom," sparking a wave of laughter online. The advertisement further mentions that the service connects people from Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindu, and Gujarati communities.(X/@Theshashank_p)

The advertisement further mentions that the service connects people from Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindu, and Gujarati communities. However, it was the unexpected "broom" reference that stole the spotlight.

Check out the post here:

How did X users react?

Social media users flooded the comments with witty remarks. One user joked, "After marriage, the groom will be handed a broom." Another quipped, "It's a subtle message… not far from the truth in some marriages!"

Comparing the blunder to job listings, someone wrote, "It’s like a job description in a job ad." Another user played along with the theme, saying, "For people looking for a sweeping romance!"

Adding to the humor, a user pointed out the location, saying, "Fittingly, the ad is placed next to a garbage collection point!"

Another picture of a road sign with typos went viral on social media recently. X user and entrepreneur Sanjeev posted a picture of an overhead traffic sign with the caption: “This is on airport road towards the city. I bet someone new to the country and/ or the city will definitely wonder if Bengaluru and Bangaluru are two different cities!”

The photo shows the sign indicating four directions. Two of them are KR Puram and Tamkur. However, the third and fourth ones have attracted people’s attention. While one shows the way to “Bengaluru,” the other is for “Bangaluru.” This typo prompted a flurry of comments on X.