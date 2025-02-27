Bengaluru woman faces verbal abuse, offensive gesture in road rage incident; police assure action

A Bengaluru woman and Youth Congress leader, has alleged verbal abuse and an offensive gesture by a man during a road rage incident near Gopalan Mall on Mysuru Road. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday.(X/@AkshathaRaviku2X)

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Akshata Ravikumar shared a video of the encounter on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Women drivers in Bangalore face a lot of issues... After abusing, he breaks traffic rules and takes a U-turn (where there is none). And it was still a red signal... So we got to listen to these & neglect?"

Watch the video here:

The video shows a man engaging in an argument with Ravikumar before violating traffic rules. Following her complaint, the Chamarajpet Police responded to her post, assuring action. "Madam, we are Chamarajpet Police. This incident happened in Chamarajpet PS limits, so we will take necessary action. Please send the details and your contact information in DM for further action," they stated.

In another incident recently, a man halted his SUV in the middle of a busy road in Bengaluru and engaged in a heated argument with a female traffic police officer. His actions caused a major traffic jam in the area, sparking widespread criticism online and demands for strict action against him. Responding to the outrage, Bengaluru Police confirmed that the individual had been booked.

A viral video of the incident showed the man stopping his vehicle abruptly, obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Despite persistent honking from other motorists, he refused to move and continued his argument with the officer.

