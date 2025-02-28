'Will you go back or not?': Bengaluru samaritan stops delivery agents riding wrong way

A vigilant Bengaluru resident recently confronted delivery agents riding electric bikes in the wrong direction near Bren Avalon apartments in Doddanekundi. In a video circulating online, the resident can be heard instructing the riders to turn back immediately.(X/@3rdEyeDude)

In a video circulating online, the resident can be heard instructing the riders to turn back immediately. "Go back now. You are not wearing a helmet and riding in the wrong direction. You are Swiggy Instamart delivery agents, right? I will complain if you don’t turn back," he warns.

Watch the video here:

The incident highlights growing concerns over traffic violations by delivery personnel, particularly those using electric bikes. Many citizens have raised safety issues, urging stricter enforcement of road rules.

How did X users react?

X users reacted strongly to the incident, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. One user criticized the delivery agents, saying, “Fools like these are not just endangering their lives but others too. If only the police enforced rules with severity.”

Another pointed out the careless parking habits of such riders, stating, “They also leave the bikes anywhere they want.” Some warned about the risks of confrontation, with one user remarking, “Lucky for the ‘Samaritan.’ Had it been a short-tempered, low-impulse guy, a road rage incident could have turned fatal.”

Others stressed corporate accountability, arguing, “All companies should ensure their delivery agents follow traffic rules. The top management should be ashamed to see their brand representatives flouting rules so blatantly.”

Frustration over road indiscipline was also evident, with a user stating, “Most delivery agents in Bangalore behave as if the road belongs to them. A strict law should be introduced to curb this attitude.”

Some questioned the role of authorities, asking, “These bikes are a big nuisance. I understand they are environmentally friendly, but they’re doing more harm than good. How come traffic police don’t stop them?”

