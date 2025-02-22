'10 min delivery menace must stop': Bengaluru residents call out reckless delivery agents

Concerns over reckless driving by delivery agents in Bengaluru have resurfaced after a viral post showed a delivery agent riding on the footpath. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) responded to the post, urging citizens to report traffic violations using the BTP Astram portal.(X/@Theshashank_p)

The increasing number of such incidents has sparked anger among residents, who blame the growing pressure of 10-minute deliveries for endangering pedestrians and other motorists.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) responded to the post, urging citizens to report traffic violations using the BTP Astram portal. "Please provide the exact area details, or use the Astram portal to report violations. We appreciate you for bringing this to our notice," the department said in its response.

Residents raise safety concerns

X (formerly Twitter) users voiced their anger over the reckless behavior of delivery agents.

“They look at you like you’re a criminal for walking on the footpath!” wrote one user, pointing out the growing disregard for pedestrian safety.

Another user criticized the impatience of delivery riders at traffic signals. “This is a serious menace. Many can’t wait for 1-2 minutes for the signal to turn green but instead find creative ways to skip traffic. The biggest violators are riders from delivery apps. @BlrCityPolice should issue hefty fines to these companies.”

A commuter narrated a harrowing experience, “A delivery boy jumped on my car yesterday—without a helmet, talking on the phone, while taking a wrong right turn. I’m glad he didn’t die. My car is in shambles, which I will get repaired, but these young boys have lost their way thanks to Blinkit.”

Many linked the reckless behavior to the pressure of meeting ultra-fast delivery deadlines. “This is how they fulfill the 10-minute delivery promise,” wrote a user, while another sarcastically predicted, “Wait until they start getting a special corridor for 10-minute delivery.”

Bengaluru has witnessed a rise in violations attributed to gig economy workers, particularly those from food and grocery delivery platforms.

According to a Deccan Herald report, in November 2024, the Bengaluru Traffic Police registered an astounding 17,218 cases for various traffic violations, including wrong-side driving, failure to wear helmets, and jumping signals, many of which involved e-commerce delivery agents.