'Even god can't fix Bengaluru's traffic soon': DK Shivakumar's remark sparks outrage on X

Bengaluru’s traffic woes are so severe that even divine intervention wouldn’t offer an immediate fix, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar admitted on Thursday. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at the launch of Namma Raste, a guidebook on road design and maintenance, he said resolving the city's congestion issues would take at least three years.

Shivakumar assured that major projects like tunnel roads and elevated corridors would bring relief once completed. However, delays due to financial, technical, and land acquisition challenges have slowed progress.

"The tunnel road work should have started already, but we are facing hurdles. The 40-km double-decker road project is ready, and several other initiatives will take shape in the coming years. Additionally, 1,700 km of roads are being white-topped," he stated as per the publication.

During the event, he instructed officials to remove overhead optical fiber cables (OFCs) cluttering roads and footpaths, warning service providers to use designated ducts or risk immediate removal.

How did X users react?

Reactions poured in on X following Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on Bengaluru’s traffic crisis. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai questioned the minister’s actions beyond announcing large projects, stating, “Very correct, but Minister @DKShivakumar, please tell us what actions you have taken apart from announcing big projects? You couldn’t even ensure the city stays clean.”

Another user criticized the statement, calling it unfortunate that the minister in charge of Bengaluru admitted helplessness instead of tightening administration to address immediate concerns. “Strengthening administration could bring immediate improvements in cleanliness, footpaths, dust pollution, and potholes. The current state is a result of poor and careless governance,” the user wrote.

Some appreciated his honesty but said it reflected the extent of damage done to the city. “At least he’s being honest! This is exactly the case,” one user commented.

Another remarked on the city’s decline over the years, stating, “Has he finally realized how badly they’ve ruined this city? Since SM Krishna, no leader has had a vision or given Bengaluru the attention it deserves.”

