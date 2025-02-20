Karnataka tourism to go digital: New interactive platform with travel guides and hotels

The Karnataka Department of Tourism is set to enhance its website by making it interactive and launching a digital infrastructure platform to promote tourism destinations across the state, said Tourism Director KV Rajendra on Wednesday. Under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29, the government has identified 25 tourism themes and 44 tourism products for support. (Photo by Twitter/yarlagaddaraghu)

According to The Hindu report, he was speaking at a coastal Karnataka tourism workshop, organized to raise awareness about tourism policies and investment opportunities.

While highlighting the features of the upcoming digital platform, Dr Rajendra said it will provide information on tourist attractions, tour operators, guides, hotels, resorts, and beaches, among other details.

The platform is designed to help tourists plan their trips more effectively before visiting destinations. He urged stakeholders to share their tourism-related offerings with the department so they can be included in the digital platform.

Under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29, the government has identified 25 tourism themes and 44 tourism products for support. A range of subsidies, concessions, and incentives have also been introduced to drive development in key areas.

“We have identified strategic areas and key interventions to facilitate the collaborative development of tourism,” Dr. Rajendra stated according to the publication.

Focusing on experiential tourism, he mentioned that a calendar of events, including festivals, will be prepared to help visitors plan their trips. He clarified that the goal is not to commercialize these festivals but to offer tourists a genuine experience.

Coastal Board

Rajendra also revealed plans to establish a Coastal Tourism Development Board, which will guide investors interested in tourism projects along the Karnataka coast. The board will also work on a comprehensive master plan for coastal tourism development.

Additionally, he announced that the Karnataka International Travel Expo will be held in Bengaluru from February 26 to 28, with participation from 120 foreign tour operators.

