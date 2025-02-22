Menu Explore
Karnataka bus staff beaten over language dispute, told to learn Marathi. Watch video

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Feb 22, 2025 01:24 PM IST

The conflict began when a boy and a girl, who had boarded the semi-urban CBT-Sulebhavi bus, allegedly threatened the conductor for not speaking in Marathi.

A bus conductor and driver employed by the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) were assaulted by a group of youths in Belagavi over a dispute regarding the use of Marathi.

The incident occurred on Friday around 12.30 pm near Sulebhavi.(X/@karnatakaportf)
The incident occurred on Friday around 12.30 pm near Sulebhavi.(X/@karnatakaportf)

According to officials, the incident occurred on Friday around 12.30 pm near Sulebhavi, news agency PTI reported. The conflict began when a boy and a girl, who had boarded the semi-urban CBT-Sulebhavi bus, allegedly threatened the conductor for not speaking in Marathi.

Watch the video here:

Shortly after, they called their accomplices, who intercepted the bus at Balekundri and assaulted both the conductor and the driver.

The attack left the conductor with internal injuries, escalating tensions in the area.

Following the incident, the Marihal Police arrested three individuals—Maruti Turumuri, Rahul Naidu, and Balu Gojagekar—and apprehended a minor in connection with the assault, the report added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadish visited the injured conductor at BIMS Hospital in Belagavi and assured a thorough investigation.

The three arrested individuals were presented in court on Friday, where they were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

(Also Read: 'Art park in Cubbon Park a disaster': BJP leader PC Mohan urges Karnataka government to scrap project)

Lingering language tensions in Karnataka

The assault has reignited discussions on linguistic tensions in Karnataka, particularly in border regions like Belagavi, where Marathi and Kannada speakers frequently clash over language rights.

Last year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of preserving the Kannada language. He urged all residents of the state to learn and use Kannada, stating, "Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken."

Siddaramaiah further highlighted that, unlike in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, Karnataka has been more accommodating of non-Kannada speakers. "Kannadigas are generous. That is why people who speak other languages can live here without learning Kannada. But we must take pride in speaking our mother tongue," he said.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru was not built for huge population': Karnataka Home Minister suggests expanding city to ease traffic)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
