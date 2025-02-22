'Art park in Cubbon Park a disaster': BJP leader PC Mohan urges Karnataka government to scrap project

BJP leader PC Mohan has strongly opposed the proposed Art Park in Cubbon Park, calling it a violation of environmental laws and a threat to the city's already shrinking green spaces. The proposed Art Park is coming up near Venkatappa Art Gallery.

Raising concerns over the project, Mohan stated that the Art Park goes against the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, which prohibits construction within designated park areas.

"When Bengaluru is already grappling with shrinking green spaces, the proposed Art Park in Cubbon Park is a disaster. It violates the law and must be scrapped," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cubbon Park, a heritage landmark and a vital lung space in the city, has long been at the center of debates over conservation.

How did X users react?

The proposed Art Park in Cubbon Park has triggered strong reactions from Bengalureans on social media, with many users on X demanding its cancellation and calling for better preservation of the city's green spaces.

One user wrote, "Scrap all new commercial development and infrastructure projects. Save Bengaluru." Another warned that "If the current rate of destruction of green cover continues, and the Netas (Political leaders) go ahead with the tunnel roads project, Namma Bengaluru will become unlivable in less than a decade."

Criticizing the political leadership, a user questioned, "Why are all ministers crying on X? If you can’t do anything, why become ministers in the first place?"

Some also pointed out the lack of balanced development across the city. "Why not create a park in Mahadevapura like Cubbon Park?" one user suggested, highlighting the disparity in green spaces across different areas.

Meanwhile, frustration over alleged corruption also surfaced. "They just need to get out tenders to get kickbacks. There is no end to the destruction of Bengaluru. BJP and Congress are just two sides of the same coin. You guys can't build a world-class city, but you sure can destroy the one handed down to you in the 1950s. Pathetic," read another post.

