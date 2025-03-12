Bengaluru man arrested for murder, inspired by 'Drishya', police recover skeletal remains: Report

Bengaluru police have arrested a 30-year-old electrician for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old woman four months ago in a premeditated crime inspired by the Kannada movie Drishya. The accused, identified as Lakshman, was caught after months of investigation.

Lakshman, a resident of KHB Colony Quarters near Nagenahalli in Yelahanka, allegedly strangled D Mary, a political party worker, in November 2024. He reportedly committed the crime to steal her gold ornaments and repay debts after suffering heavy financial losses in a failed chicken shop business, the report added.

Murder and cover-up

The case surfaced when Mary’s niece, Jennifer, filed a missing person complaint at the Kothanur police station on November 27. Despite initial dead ends, investigators tracked Mary's phone records, which eventually led them to Lakshman.

The police found that Lakshman had been living under the radar, cutting off ties with many, except for two women with whom he was having extramarital affairs. His sudden disappearance raised suspicions, and when officers in plain clothes befriended his girlfriends, they learned he was planning to meet one of them on March 9.

Seizing the opportunity, the police detained Lakshman, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He led them to a dump yard in Hosur Bande near Kannur, where skeletal remains—believed to be Mary’s—were recovered.

Lakshman allegedly used his technical knowledge to manipulate Mary’s house’s power supply, prompting her to call him for help. Once inside, he strangled her with her own scarf, stole her gold, and plotted a way to dispose of the body.

To cover his tracks, he sought the help of a relative, an auto-rickshaw driver, under the guise of dumping garbage, the report added. He packed Mary’s body in a gunny bag, loaded it onto the rickshaw, and discarded it in a garbage dump without the driver’s knowledge.

As per the publication, the police are now trying to trace Mary’s missing gold ornaments. They suspect one of Lakshman’s girlfriends, who recently reclaimed her scooter by paying ₹60,000, an amount believed to have come from pawning Mary’s stolen jewelry.

The accused is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

