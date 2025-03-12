'Try a wheelie, and we’ll bring you back to reality': Bengaluru traffic police warns against reckless stunts

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a strong warning against reckless stunts on city roads amid rising incidents of dangerous riding. Youths caught performing reckless stunts on Bengaluru roads.(X/ Bengaluru traffic police)

Taking to social media, the department posted a stern warning message, stating, “Bengaluru roads are NOT your stunt track! Try a wheelie, and we’ll be there to bring you back to reality—on four wheels.”

The post comes as several videos of bikers performing wheelies and other stunts in traffic continue to surface online. While some appreciated the police for their strict stance, many social media users questioned the effectiveness of such warnings.

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

One user commented, “Posting one incident on social media every now and then is useless. The reality is very different. Just because you post on X and IG, don’t think people are fooled into believing that you are actually doing something.”

Another user demanded stricter action, saying, “Why not instill the fear of law? What initiatives are in place to prevent such acts? Do they even fear the consequences of accidents? Strict punishment is needed, sir, which makes others think twice.”

Others highlighted additional traffic issues in the city, calling for action against wrong-side driving and illegal parking that obstructs traffic flow.

Police crack down on stunt bikers

In a recent case, Bengaluru Police took swift action against a group of bikers caught performing dangerous stunts on city roads. A video of the act surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to track down and arrest those involved.

Similarly, another video posted by Bengaluru Police on X showed two men attempting a wheelie on a scooter. The footage captured the rider lifting the front wheel while the pillion, appearing intoxicated, leaned backward. Acting quickly, the police identified and apprehended the suspects.

