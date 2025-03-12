Bengaluru to host Esports & Gaming summit to nurture India’s gaming talent, announces Karnataka IT minister

Bengaluru is set to strengthen its position as India’s gaming hub with two major initiatives announced at GAFX 2025—an Esports & Gaming Summit and a Game Developers Conference. Representational Image

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge shared the news on X, emphasizing the state’s commitment to making gaming a key pillar of the digital economy.

Read his full post here:

“The gaming industry in India is no longer on the sidelines—it’s taking center stage. With our sector growing at 23 per cent annually and 590 million gamers nationwide, we are the world’s largest gaming market. At the heart of this momentum is Bengaluru, home to the highest number of gaming start-ups in the country,” Kharge posted.

The Esports & Gaming Summit aims to provide a platform for Indian gamers to nurture their talent, sharpen their skills, and fuel their passion. Meanwhile, the Game Developers Conference will bring together national and global creators to foster innovation, develop new intellectual properties (IPs), and push creative boundaries.

These initiatives are expected to boost Karnataka’s leadership in the gaming industry and reinforce Bengaluru’s status as India's gaming capital.

On Monday, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill.

The Bill proposes a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) headed by Chief Minister Siddaramiah. The bill stated that the authority would have administrative, planning and executive powers over the city.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the bill passed aims to make the state's capital further stronger.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Shivakumar said "We are making Bengaluru stronger. We want proper administration for the city. The CM will be heading a Greater Bengaluru Authority, and we will have options to make more corporations. We have not disturbed the 74th and 75th Amendments."

