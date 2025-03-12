Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru to host Esports & Gaming summit to nurture India’s gaming talent, announces Karnataka IT minister

ByAnagha Deshpande
Mar 12, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge shared the news on X, emphasizing the state’s commitment to making gaming a key pillar of the digital economy.

Bengaluru is set to strengthen its position as India’s gaming hub with two major initiatives announced at GAFX 2025—an Esports & Gaming Summit and a Game Developers Conference.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge shared the news on X, emphasizing the state’s commitment to making gaming a key pillar of the digital economy.

(Also Read: Soujanya murder case: Karnataka HC stays FIR against YouTuber for his video on the matter)

Read his full post here:

“The gaming industry in India is no longer on the sidelines—it’s taking center stage. With our sector growing at 23 per cent annually and 590 million gamers nationwide, we are the world’s largest gaming market. At the heart of this momentum is Bengaluru, home to the highest number of gaming start-ups in the country,” Kharge posted.

The Esports & Gaming Summit aims to provide a platform for Indian gamers to nurture their talent, sharpen their skills, and fuel their passion. Meanwhile, the Game Developers Conference will bring together national and global creators to foster innovation, develop new intellectual properties (IPs), and push creative boundaries.

These initiatives are expected to boost Karnataka’s leadership in the gaming industry and reinforce Bengaluru’s status as India's gaming capital.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man compares city with Delhi, Mumbai in viral post: ‘Worst traffic and highest salaries’)

On Monday, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill.

The Bill proposes a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) headed by Chief Minister Siddaramiah. The bill stated that the authority would have administrative, planning and executive powers over the city.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the bill passed aims to make the state's capital further stronger.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Shivakumar said "We are making Bengaluru stronger. We want proper administration for the city. The CM will be heading a Greater Bengaluru Authority, and we will have options to make more corporations. We have not disturbed the 74th and 75th Amendments."

(Also Read: 'Try a wheelie, and we’ll bring you back to reality': Bengaluru traffic police warns against reckless stunts)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On