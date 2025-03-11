Bengaluru man compares city with Delhi, Mumbai in viral post: ‘Worst traffic and highest salaries’

It’s no secret that people are entitled to their own opinions, shaped by their personal experiences. However, when such opinions are voiced in public, especially about something as widely shared as a city’s lifestyle, they often become a point of debate. A similar situation unfolded when a Bengaluru resident, after spending nine months in the city, shared his perspective on life in India’s IT hub. A Bengaluru man’s city review sparked debate online.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Taking to Reddit, the user, identified as ‘adamfloyd1506’, posted his observations about Bengaluru, highlighting both its strengths and weaknesses. His post compared the city to other metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, stirring a mix of agreement and disagreement among online users.

The good, the bad, and the controversial

In his post, he wrote:

"Below are my opinions (and observations) as compared to other cities I've lived in (Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad):

1. Most walkable major city in the country, in my opinion.

2. Second most expensive rents (after Mumbai).

3. Highest salaries for Electronics and Automotive Industry in India (my domain of work).

4. Worst traffic jam frequency with the least road rage incidents (possibly due to weather).

5. Slowest quick commerce delivery speeds but the highest number of quick commerce options.

6. Most languages can be overheard during bus/metro journeys. Second least amount of local language usage observed (Gurgaon is the least).

7. Best coffee in the country.

8. Most amount of defamatory news/videos in social media."

Check out the post here:

Heated reactions online

As expected, the post invited many reactions, with some users questioning the observations while others found them relatable.

“You heard less Kannada than Marathi in Mumbai or Telugu in Hyderabad, really??” questioned one user, casting doubt on the language claim.

Another commenter wrote, “I think your observations are valid, but some of them seem slightly skewed.”

Curious about his profession, someone asked, “For which automotive company do you work? Just wondering.”

Discussing road rage, another user challenged his views, saying, “Regarding point 4, which cities have more road rage incidents than Bengaluru? No offence, just curious—I’ve lived in Mumbai and Pune apart from here.”