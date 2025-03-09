Bengaluru woman's lazy water purifier hack is peak efficiency: 'Jugaadu designer'

Laziness has driven some of humanity’s greatest inventions like remote controls, escalators, dishwashers, and even the internet. A Bengaluru designer channeled the same spirit while looking for a solution to an obstacle while she installed a new water purifier in her apartment. A Bengaluru product designer's innovative water drainage solution for her purifier gained praise online.(X/@ashittaaaa)

Ashita, a Bengaluru-based product designer shared her ingenious solution to drain water from her new purifier while avoiding waiting around. "I just got a water purifier and first batch [of water] needed to be emptied. As a lazy designer, I had to do something," she said, sharing a photo of her new c.

In the photo which shows her creative solution, a water purifier mounted on a kitchen wall is dispensing clean water into a large plastic water bottle which has been modified to allow excess water to overflow into a smaller bottle, which then directs the overflow into the sink.

Take a look at the post here:

The setup impressed many on social media who praised the designer's skills to find an easy solution. "This should be part of the resume as problem solving skills, time and process optimisation," said one user.

"AI can't replace you so it'll then try to achieve the physical form. Still won't be able to replace you," said another user.

Many praised her for being a "jugaadu designer" and called her attempt "brilliant" while others advised her on making her setup better. "Overengineering, we did same thing yesterday. We just created path using polythene so water doesn't flow down and it was enough," suggested one user.

"Or may be just fill a large container and use that water for mopping or cleaning or watering plants," said another.

A third user joked, "Kash itta hi dimag mein career mein laga deta toh UPSC nikal leta (If I used my brain like this, I would have cleared UPSC entrance exam)"

