Newlyweds Tejasvi Surya, Sivasri Skandaprasad ask guests to avoid these two wedding gifts

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya who married Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad on Thursday in an intimate ceremony made an appeal to his well-wishers on social media ahead of his wedding reception today. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Sivasri Skandaprasad at their wedding in Bengaluru on Thursday.(X/Srikanth Karunesh)

The 34-year-old leader took to X to share a video for those planning to attend their wedding recpetion in Bengaluru with a request from him and his bride. "Sivasri & I are eagerly looking forward to see you all at our wedding reception tomorrow. However, we have a request," the post read.

The leader asked guests not to bring along flowers, bouquets or dry fruits as gifts to greet them at the reception. He claimed 85% of wedding flowers and bouquets are discarded within 24 hours and 300,000 kg of dry fruits from weddings are left behind annually.

Take a look at the video here:

"In the 1 crore+ weddings that take place annually in India, 85% of wedding flowers & bouquets are discarded within 24 hours after the event and 300,000 kg of dry fruits from weddings are left behind annually. The potential charity value of such bouquets and dry fruits stands at ₹315 crore annually," he wrote.

The BJP MP asked the guests to avoid bringing floral bouquets or dry fruits on this occasion. The leader also shared a 2-minute-long video in Kannada to put forth his reuquest.

"Special arrangements have also been made for the easy access of senior citizens & Divyang. We look forward to receiving your wholesome blessings tomorrow from 11 am at Vruksha, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru," he added.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a trained Carnatic musician and Bharatanatyam dancer who has performed on prestigious stages, including Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts, as well as in Denmark and South Korea.

Academically, she holds a degree in bioengineering from SASTRA University and a master's in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. She has also studied Sanskrit and earned a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology.

