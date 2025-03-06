Tejasvi Surya marries Sivasri Skandaprasad, first pics out as BJP leaders congratulate Bengaluru South MP

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya got married to Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad on Thursday in an intimate ceremony that remained largely away from media attention. The wedding, held in the presence of close family members and a select group of political associates, marked a new chapter in the life of the two-time parliamentarian. Several political leaders shared glimpses of the event on social media, extending their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya marries Sivasri Skandaprasad on Thursday.

Among those in attendance were BJP leaders Annamalai, Pratap Simha, and Amit Malaviya, who were seen in the wedding photographs. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and Union Minister V Somanna also graced the occasion and later posted images from the celebration online.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a multifaceted artist with expertise in Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and visual arts, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles. Hailing from a musically rich background, she trained in classical Carnatic music under the guidance of Guru A.S. Murali and has showcased her talent at esteemed platforms such as Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts.

Her artistic journey has also taken her beyond Indian shores, as she has been part of international cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea. Academically, she holds a degree in bioengineering from SASTRA University and pursued a master’s in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. Additionally, she has studied Sanskrit and obtained a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology.

Beyond her performances, she is the visionary behind ‘Ahuti,’ an initiative committed to reviving and nurturing India’s 64 traditional art forms through in-depth training programs. She has a strong digital presence, with devotional music featured on her YouTube channel, as well as releases on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.