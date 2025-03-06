Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s bail plea to be heard today amid gold smuggling allegations

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, has filed a bail plea at the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court. The petition is scheduled for a hearing today (Thursday) after she was accused of repeatedly smuggling gold into the country. Ranya Rao allegedly smuggled gold to India from Dubai. (Facebook/Ranya Rao)

On March 4, Ranya was presented before a special court dealing with financial offenses, which remanded her to judicial custody until March 18, 2025. Before being transferred to custody, she underwent a mandatory medical examination at Bengaluru’s Bowring Hospital. During interrogation, she reportedly asserted that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, authorities suspect her trip was linked to illegal gold imports.

The actress’s arrest came after officials received a tip-off regarding her alleged involvement in gold smuggling. Acting on the intelligence, DRI officers positioned themselves at the airport and took her into custody immediately upon her arrival.

According to officials, Ranya was found in possession of 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she allegedly intended to smuggle into India.

Her stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, who serves as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, expressed deep shock over the incident.

DGP K Ramachandra Rao has since distanced himself from his stepdaughter’s alleged activities. Speaking on the matter, he stated, “I have no involvement in her actions. She got married four months ago and has not been in contact with us since. The legal system will take its due course.”

He further emphasized, “The law will function as required, and there are no blemishes on my professional record.” He reassured the public that he had no prior knowledge of her suspected illegal dealings.

Ranya’s arrest has sparked widespread debate, both politically and publicly. Congress MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor, AS Ponnanna, reiterated that legal procedures would be followed, irrespective of her associations or background.

(With ANI inputs)