Ranya Rao gold smuggling case live: Bengaluru court to hear actor's bail application today

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case live: A Bengaluru court on Thursday will hear the bail application of Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who has been arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 4 after she was found in possession of 14.8 kg of gold worth approximately ₹12.56 crore.

Rao had arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight and had been under surveillance due to her frequent international travel.

She is the stepdaughter of a senior police officer, K Ramachandra Rao, and was allegedly using her relations and connections to evade security checks at airports during her visits. Her step father, however, has distanced himself from her after the smuggling accusations, saying he doesn’t have any connection with her activities.

Following the seizures at the airport, searches were conducted at her residence and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were also recovered.

On March 4, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18. She also underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

On her part, Ranya has reportedly claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes, though authorities allege that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold.

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: More details