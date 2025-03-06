Ranya Rao wore same outfit in last four Gulf trips, hid belt to evade customs at Bengaluru Airport: Report

Arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao, frequently traveled between Bengaluru and Gulf countries and used smart tactics to evade security checks at the airport, reported The Times of India. Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior police officer, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly smuggling gold on Monday. Authorities seized 14 kilograms of gold hidden inside a belt strap during her latest return to Bengaluru. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport.

Repeating the same outfit for cover

As per a report , Rao strategically wore the same attire during her past four visits abroad, which played a key role in her smuggling activities. The gold she carried was concealed within a specially designed belt, making it difficult to detect without detailed screening.

Investigations have revealed that in just the last 15 days, Rao made 4 trips to the Gulf. Each time she returned, she was reportedly provided special assistance—escorted by a protocol officer and picked up by a government vehicle outside the airport. This arrangement allowed her to bypass regular security inspections.

Intercepted at the airport

Even on the day of her arrest, Rao allegedly attempted to dodge security checks with the help of a police constable identified as Basavaraju. However, DRI officials intercepted her and discovered the hidden gold consignment. She was immediately detained and taken to the agency’s office in Nagawara for further questioning.

Following her arrest, officials searched her residence on Lavelle Road, where they found gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore along with ₹2.67 crore in cash.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao has distanced himself from his stepdaughter’s involvement in the case. Addressing the situation, he stated, “I have no connection to my stepdaughter’s activities. She got married four months ago and has not been in touch with us since. The law will take its own course.”