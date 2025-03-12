Bengaluru resident calls out police as bikers rampantly use footpaths. Watch video

A Bengaluru resident posted a video on social media showing multiple bikers riding on footpaths and in the wrong direction on Gangadhar Chetty Road. Screengrab from video showing bikers riding on the footpath.(X/ @keano_magic16)

Tagging the Bengaluru police, he wrote, "Bengaluru police, come to Gangadhar Chetty Road, you'll find multiple people riding on footpaths and riding wrong side of the road. Your constables stationed at Aga Abbas Ali Road are useless. Even the inspectors who come are busy in their phones. Useless!"

In response, Halasuru Traffic Police replied, "For immediate assistance please call Namma 112 and give your grievance."

Watch the video the here:

The post sparked reactions from X users, with one suggesting, "Why don't they install CCTV cameras on the poles next to the footpath? It can be used for violations."

The incident has reignited concerns about pedestrian safety and lax enforcement of traffic rules in the city.

Warning against road stunts

Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a strong warning against reckless stunts on city roads amid rising incidents of dangerous riding.

Taking to social media, the department posted a stern warning message, stating, “Bengaluru roads are NOT your stunt track! Try a wheelie, and we’ll be there to bring you back to reality—on four wheels.”

The warning comes as several videos of bikers performing wheelies and other stunts in traffic continue to surface online.

One user commented, “Posting one incident on social media every now and then is useless. The reality is very different. Just because you post on X and IG, don’t think people are fooled into believing that you are actually doing something.”

