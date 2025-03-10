Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line to open by May 2025, Pink Line to follow: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to become operational by May 2025. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement in response to a query by Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy during a state assembly session. Bengaluru's Yellow Line to be operational by May 2025, said Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar. (X/MetroRailNews)

The 19.1-km Yellow Line will enhance connectivity between southern Bengaluru and the bustling Electronics City, home to numerous IT firms. Spanning 16 stations, the metro line is expected to alleviate congestion along key traffic corridors, particularly around Central Silk Board, a notorious bottleneck for commuters.

In addition to the Yellow Line update, Shivakumar provided details on the Pink Line, which will run from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara. This 21.2-km stretch comprises a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.7-km underground segment. According to the minister, the elevated portion—running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross)—will be ready for public use by December 2025, while the underground stretch, connecting Dairy Circle to Nagawara, is slated for completion by December 2026.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro is gearing up to introduce its first driverless trains on the Yellow Line. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) recently inspected the prototype, and further approvals from the Railway Ministry are awaited before its official deployment. Once operational, the driverless metro system is expected to modernize Bengaluru’s public transportation network, offering greater efficiency and convenience to commuters. However, the metro ride has become an expensive affair after the recent hike in metro fares.

The driverless train is all set to hit the tracks this year, with more such trains likely to be added to BMRCL's fleet over time.