Bengaluru likely to see pre-monsoon showers in upcoming days, city to witness warmer nights

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting varied conditions across Karnataka in the coming days. While Bengaluru and southern Karnataka are expected to witness heavy pre-monsoon showers, northern parts of the state are likely to experience extreme heatwave conditions. This mixed forecast presents both relief and challenges for residents. Light rains are likely to appear in upcoming days at Bengaluru. (PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, Bengaluru and the southern regions are set to receive significantly higher pre-monsoon rainfall—about 30-40% more than the usual levels. This comes as a respite following an exceptionally warm February, helping to lower daytime temperatures in and around the city. However, the urban heat island effect may still make certain densely populated areas feel warmer than expected. Additionally, coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region will likely experience a 50-60% increase in rainfall, enhancing the overall cooling effect in these areas.

Conversely, northern Karnataka is bracing for a severe heatwave, with temperatures projected to soar between 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in March. In response, the IMD has issued a heatwave alert, particularly for the northeastern districts, urging residents to take adequate precautions. The state’s health and family welfare department advises people to stay hydrated, wear protective clothing, and avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Bengaluru nights to get warmer

While Bengaluru’s daytime temperatures are expected to remain within the normal range, nighttime conditions may become noticeably warmer. IMD senior scientist C.S. Patil has indicated that nighttime temperatures in the city could increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius, making evenings and early mornings warmer than usual. This change could impact comfort levels, particularly for those accustomed to cooler nights.

These shifts in Karnataka’s weather patterns are linked to the weakening of La Niña, which typically brings cooler conditions. As La Niña fades, it is paving the way for warmer weather trends across the state.

Given these contrasting weather patterns, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. People in northern Karnataka should adhere to heat safety guidelines, while those in Bengaluru and the southern regions should prepare for warmer nights despite the rainfall. Staying updated with weather alerts and adjusting daily routines accordingly will help ensure comfort and safety during this transition period.