Karnataka woman at rural public library reads about Sunita Williams, image goes viral

A heartwarming image of an elderly rural woman engrossed in a newspaper article about NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has gone viral, drawing widespread appreciation on social media. The image was shared by Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner of Karnataka, Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta.(X/@readingkafka)

The image, shared by Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner of Karnataka, Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta, captures the woman reading at Arivu Kendra, a free public rural library in Karje, Udupi.

The post has struck a chord with netizens, garnering over 50,000 views, 3,000 likes, and more than 100 reshares. Many users praised the significance of public libraries in empowering rural communities and fostering knowledge.

Social media applauds initiative

The image has sparked conversations about the role of libraries in shaping communities. Many users emphasized the importance of public libraries in fostering knowledge and reducing digital dependence.

"Such pictures give hope! Libraries are among the best resources for any town," wrote one user, highlighting their role in education. Another commented, "Public libraries are crucial for a country’s development. Knowledge and education are a must—there’s no alternative!"

Echoing similar sentiments, a user warned about the growing digital distraction, stating, "Without access to books, from kids to elders, everyone risks becoming digital zombies." Others simply appreciated the initiative, with one remarking, "A great initiative for readers!"

One user shared a personal connection to the image, writing, "Since I grew up in a hamlet, I firmly believe that rural libraries have influenced my education and intellectual development. Spending hours there nurtured my curiosity and critical thinking, which ultimately inspired me to shape my path toward advocating for society."

IAS officer sets up free libraries at village bus stops

In an effort to revive the reading culture, a Karnataka IAS officer has set up free libraries at bus stops, making books easily accessible to the public. At a time when digital screens dominate daily life, this initiative encourages people to rediscover the joy of reading.