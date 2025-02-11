Karnataka IAS officer sets up free libraries at village bus stops to revive reading culture: Report

In an effort to revive the reading culture, a Karnataka IAS officer has set up free libraries at bus stops, making books easily accessible to the public. At a time when digital screens dominate daily life, this initiative encourages people to rediscover the joy of reading. This initiative runs without any government funding. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

What started as a small initiative has now grown into a network of 17 open-access libraries across bus stops in the state, according to South First. These 'Pustaka Goodus' (Book Nests) are stocked with books covering a range of subjects—fiction, general knowledge, science, arts, and even academic resources for students preparing for competitive exams, the report added.

Open for 24/7

Unlike traditional libraries, these book hubs operate on a trust-based system, remaining open 24/7 for anyone who wishes to read. Seeing the enthusiasm for this initiative, Kumara has expanded the project beyond bus stops, setting up similar reading spaces in hospitals, parks, and other public places.

"This generation is losing touch with books due to mobile addiction. I wanted to do something to revive the reading culture," Kumara said, according to South First.

This initiative runs without any government funding. Kumara has personally financed the entire project. His commitment has not only sparked interest in books but also helped bridge the literacy gap, particularly in rural areas.

With more people embracing the concept, 'Pustaka Goodus' is set to grow further.

In 2024, a 43-year-old woman opened a library, with the money she received as Gruhalakshmi scheme beneficiary, in Mantur village in Raibag taluk, Belagavi for the rural students wanting to prepare for the competitive exams like KPSC, UPSC, and other exams.

