German pilots stuck in Bengaluru traffic, miss Aero India opening ceremony: Report

A group of fifteen German pilots visiting Bengaluru for the first time faced an unexpected challenge—getting through the city’s notorious traffic. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh watches the fly-past during the inauguration of Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

According to a Deccan Herald report, their journey to Aero India on Monday turned into a frustrating ordeal as they found themselves delayed for hours, ultimately missing the inaugural event and the much-anticipated aircraft displays.

(Also Read: Bengaluru restaurant lets you dine inside airplane, with boarding passes for seat reservations. Watch)

The pilots, who had traveled to the city in an A330 passenger aircraft and were staying at a hotel 17 km from the event venue, set out early in the morning, expecting a smooth ride.

However, their private cab got caught in a traffic snarl, turning what should have been a short commute into an hours-long wait. By the time they reached Yelahanka Air Force Station, the opening ceremony had already concluded, the DH report added.

Reflecting on the situation, one of the pilots noted with irony that he had been discussing Bengaluru’s infrastructure with a local guide the previous day, only to get a first-hand experience of its challenges soon after.

While the delay was disappointing, he remained optimistic about the rest of the event, highlighting the team’s enthusiasm for engaging with attendees and showcasing their aircraft.

As per the publication, authorities later revealed that special arrangements had been made to facilitate the movement of foreign delegates, including a designated lane to bypass heavy traffic. Unfortunately, the German pilots were unaware of this provision and ended up taking a regular route instead.

(Also Read: Bengaluru residents call for 'metro boycott' amid steep fare hike by BMRCL)

Improvements this year

According to officials, the overall traffic management for Aero India this year had seen significant improvements, with congestion near the venue reducing from previous years, the report added.

(Also Read: Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations)

The biennial event, a landmark in India’s aerospace and defence sector, is bringing together top aviation experts, global defence leaders, and technology innovators.

With high-speed aerial maneuvers, advanced aircraft displays, and strategic business discussions, the event is drawing thousands of visitors, from industry professionals to aviation enthusiasts.