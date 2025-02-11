Bengaluru residents call for 'metro boycott' amid steep fare hike by BMRCL

Bengaluru residents are taking to social media to protest the recent metro fare hike, with many calling for a boycott of the city's metro services. Several users on social media platforms have expressed their frustration, stating that the hike is "completely unjust."(X/@bykarthikreddy)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a fare revision that increases ticket prices by up to 50 per cent, triggering widespread discontent among commuters.

Several users on social media platforms have expressed their frustration, stating that the hike is "completely unjust." Many commuters have reported visibly reduced metro crowds, especially during peak office hours. Some also noted the absence of school students, who previously relied on the metro for daily transport but may now find it unaffordable.

One social media user wrote, “On Monday, during office rush hours, I have never seen so many empty seats in the Bangalore Metro. In fact, no school students were present due to the price hike.”

Others are calling for immediate action. "Start boycotting the metro! You won’t lose much if you avoid the metro for a few days, but BMRCL will be forced to roll back this absolutely unjust fare hike if their revenues drop!" another user urged.

Details of the fare hike

The revised fare structure came into effect on February 9, 2025, after the Fare Fixation Committee recommended the changes. BMRCL stated that under Section 37 of the Metro Railway O&M Act, the recommendations of the committee are binding on the Metro Railway Administration.

Additionally, the minimum balance required on a metro card has been increased from ₹50 to ₹90.

The fare for a travel between 0-2 kilometres will be ₹10, 2 km to 4 km - ₹20, 4 km to 6 km - ₹30, 6 km to 8 km - ₹40, 8 km to 10 km - ₹50, 10 km to 12 km - ₹60, 15 km to 20 km - ₹70, 20 km to 25 km - ₹80, 25 km to 30 km and above would be ₹90.

BMRCL has also introduced a peak and non-peak hour fare system, similar to app-based ride services like Ola and Uber. Commuters using smart cards will receive an additional 5 per cent discount during peak hours and an effective 10 per cent discount during off-peak hours.

Growing discontent

Despite the discounts, the fare increase has sparked anger among daily commuters, who argue that metro travel is becoming increasingly unaffordable. Many are demanding a rollback of the fare hike, with the hashtag #BoycottMetro gaining traction online.

A commuter stated, “I noticed that the metro crowd has already reduced. On the Purple Line, children who used to travel to schools around MG Road are missing. The fare hike is driving away regular users.”

Another social media post read, "Saying it on social media is not enough, Bengaluru! Just do it. If we all boycott the metro, BMRCL will have to rethink this hike."

