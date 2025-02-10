BMRCL increases Metro fares by up to 50%, move draws flak from political leaders, commuters

Metro travel in Bengaluru is set to become significantly costlier as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has increased fares by up to 50% from Sunday, officials aware of the matter said. The decision follows recommendations made by the fare fixation committee. (PTI)

The decision follows recommendations by the fare fixation committee and has drawn sharp criticism from commuters and political leaders. Many argue that the hike makes public transport less accessible and discourages its use.

According to the revised fare structure, the maximum fare has been increased from ₹60 to ₹90, and the minimum balance required on smart cards has risen from ₹50 to ₹90. The new fares are as follows: ₹10 for travel up to 2 km, ₹20 for 2-4 km, ₹30 for 4-6 km, ₹40 for 6-8 km, ₹50 for 8-10 km, ₹60 for 10-12 km, ₹70 for 15-20 km, ₹80 for 20-25 km, and ₹90 for distances beyond 25 km.

Additionally, BMRCL has introduced peak and non-peak hour pricing similar to app-based ride services such as Ola and Uber. Commuters using smart cards will receive a 5% discount during peak hours and a 10% discount during non-rush hours. Non-peak hours are designated as early mornings before 8am, afternoons from 12pm to 4pm, and late nights after 9pm on weekdays. A 10% discount on smart card fares will also be available on Sundays and national holidays.

The fare hike has triggered strong opposition from the public, with many taking to social media to voice their discontent. The #RevokeMetroFareHike campaign has gained traction, with netizens demanding that BMRCL roll back the increase.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was among those who strongly criticised the hike, calling it an unnecessary burden on commuters. “Karnataka government, instead of incentivising public transport and discouraging private vehicles, is doing the exact opposite with the Metro fare hike. Bengaluru Metro fares should be at par with other Metros in the country,” he said.

Comparing Bengaluru’s Metro fares with those of Delhi, Surya added, “While commuters in Delhi pay ₹30 for a 12 km ride, Bengaluru will have to pay ₹60 — double the amount. A 50% hike, with the max fare going from ₹60 to ₹90, is totally unjustified. No other Metro in the country charges this high, nothing beyond ₹60, and the hike is extremely steep.”

He also suggested that BMRCL should explore non-fare revenue sources such as advertisements and leasing commercial spaces. “I request BMRCL to re-look at fare revision, raise the non-fare revenue via ads, leasing of spaces for commercial use by studying the best practices across the Metros. This is the only way to put Bengaluru fare chart on par with other Metros in the country and not mount pressure on people for extra revenue,” Surya said.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan echoed similar concerns, arguing that the increased fares will push commuters towards private transport and worsen congestion. He called for the introduction of travel passes to make Metro travel more affordable. “BMRCL’s fare hike is an unfair burden on Bengaluru’s commuters, forcing many towards private vehicles and worsening congestion. What justifies this steep increase? Public transport must be affordable. BMRCL must ensure transparency; publish the fare fixation committee report,” he added.

Mohan also emphasised the benefits of travel passes. “BMRCL must introduce monthly, quarterly, and annual passes to reduce commuters’ financial burden. This will promote public transport use, reward loyalty with discounts, and provide BMRCL with low-cost working capital. Weekend ridership will increase, boosting overall patronage. BMRCL must prioritise the needs of the citizens and create an equitable, accessible, and sustainable transport system for all,” he added.

In response to the controversy, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar distanced the state government from the fare hike, clarifying that the decision was made independently by a central committee. “A central committee headed by a judge has submitted its recommendations. The BMRCL has also taken a decision regarding that, but I will not interfere in that,” he told reporters.