Karnataka BJP stages protest outside Bengaluru Metro stations amid fare hike

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 08:24 PM IST

With metro fares now significantly higher, many daily commuters in Bengaluru are rethinking their travel options.

Bengaluru witnessed protests at multiple metro stations as Karnataka’s BJP unit opposed the recent fare hike introduced by Namma Metro on February 9. Party members demanded that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) roll back the increased rates to ensure public transport remains affordable for daily commuters.

A delegation from Karnataka BJP asked BMRCL to roll back the Bengaluru metro fare hike
A delegation from Karnataka BJP asked BMRCL to roll back the Bengaluru metro fare hike

The protests took place at key metro stations, including Indiranagar, MG Road, Yeshwantpur, and Jayanagar, where BJP workers held placards and raised slogans against the ruling Congress government. A delegation from the party also visited the BMRCL office, formally submitting a request to revoke the revised fares.

BJP leaders, including MPs Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan, strongly criticized the Karnataka government for allowing a fare hike of 40-90%. Surya pointed out that Bengaluru commuters are now paying nearly twice as much as those using the Delhi Metro for similar distances. "Instead of promoting public transport and discouraging private vehicle usage, the Karnataka government is doing the opposite with this fare hike. While a 12 km ride in Delhi costs 30, Bengaluru commuters now have to pay 60—double the price. The overall increase, with the maximum fare rising from 60 to 90, is completely unreasonable," he stated.

With metro fares now significantly higher, many daily commuters are rethinking their travel options. Some are even considering switching to personal vehicles, arguing that it may be more economical than the revised metro prices.

Meanwhile, BMRCL defended its decision, clarifying that the minimum fare for short distances (up to 2 km) remains unchanged at 10. For longer journeys exceeding 25 km, the highest fare is now set at 90. The corporation stated that the fare adjustments were based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee.

