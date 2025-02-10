Ed Sheeran’s street performance halted due to crowd concerns, says Karnataka Home Minister

After renowned English singer Ed Sheeran was stopped by Bengaluru Police from performing on a pavement in the bustling Church Street area, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the authorities' decision. He explained that the police had not granted permission for Sheeran to sing on the streets due to potential law and order concerns. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

Addressing the media, G Parameshwara stated, "We had given him approval to perform at the International Exhibition Centre, but unexpectedly, he started singing on Church Street. Being a globally recognized artist, his presence naturally attracted a large crowd, which could have led to chaos. The police intervened to prevent any untoward incidents. That’s all there is to it."

Ed Sheeran claims he took permission to perform

However, Ed Sheeran countered the claim, insisting that he had secured all necessary permissions before performing on Church Street. In an Instagram story, he clarified, "We had all the required approvals to busk at that spot. It was a pre-planned performance, not something we decided on the spur of the moment. No worries, though. See you at the concert tonight!"

A viral video of the incident captured the moment when on-duty police officers, who reportedly did not recognize Ed Sheeran, asked him to stop the performance due to a lack of permissions. One officer was even seen unplugging his microphone while he was still singing.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police reiterated that the denial of permission was due to safety concerns. Shekar T Tekkannanavar, DCP Central Bengaluru, explained, "One of the event organizers approached me for approval to hold a street-side performance at Church Street. I declined the request because the area tends to get extremely crowded. That’s why he was asked to leave," ANI quoted him as saying.

Following his final performance in Bengaluru, Ed Sheeran wrapped up his tour in the city, having performed twice due to overwhelming demand. A massive audience attended the event, singing along to his most popular tracks, making it a memorable night.