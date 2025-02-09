Ed Sheeran’s surprise performance on Bengaluru’s Church Street cut short by police. Video

British singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans in Bengaluru with an impromptu performance on Church Street on Sunday morning. Without any prior announcement, the global music sensation started singing on the footpath, quickly drawing a crowd. However, as the gathering grew, the Bengaluru Police stepped in to manage the situation. Bengaluru Police intervened and stopped Ed Sheeran's performance in Church Street.

The police officers on duty failed to recognize Ed Sheeran and instructed him to stop the performance since he had not obtained the necessary permissions. In a now-viral video, one of the officers was seen unplugging the microphone while the singer was still performing.

Sheeran is currently in Bengaluru for his scheduled concert, and his spontaneous street performance was an unexpected treat for fans. Despite the brief interruption, the singer’s presence on Church Street created a buzz among the city's music lovers.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran enthralled fans with his performance in Bengaluru yesterday, and another concert is set to take place today at NICE Grounds. With anticipation at its peak, the Bengaluru shows are expected to be a grand musical spectacle, marking Sheeran’s debut live performance in the city.

As part of his India tour, Sheeran will also perform in Pune, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. However, Bengaluru stands out as the only city where he will take the stage twice on consecutive days, a special arrangement made due to overwhelming demand for tickets.

Expressing his excitement about performing in India, Sheeran shared that he always looks forward to returning, as Indian audiences have shown immense love for his music. Reflecting on his past visits, he said, “Every time I come back to India, it feels even more thrilling. Back in 2014, I had no idea my music had such a strong following here. It wasn't until my visit in 2015 that I realized how much people truly enjoy my songs. Today, it’s clear that India is one of my biggest markets.”