Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge accuses X, Meta and YouTube of suppressing anti-Modi posts

Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized major social media platforms, including Meta, X, and YouTube, alleging that they are deliberately restricting the reach of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that such actions hinder democratic discussions in India, the world’s largest democracy. Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)

Here is what Priyank Khare said

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge stated, “I am increasingly convinced that social media platforms such as @X, @Meta, @YouTubeIndia, and @Facebook are deliberately limiting/restricting the visibility/reach of posts critical of PM Modi, HM Shah, and the BJP regime. This suppression not only undermines democratic discourse but also skews public perception by silencing dissenting voices.”

He further expressed concerns over how these platforms' moderation policies could impact public trust. “This trend of limiting critical content stifles free speech and distorts the democratic process by restricting access to diverse viewpoints. Such actions reduce public confidence in social media platforms, emphasizing the urgent need for transparency and accountability in content moderation.”

Kharge’s remarks came in the wake of the BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, where it defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and returned to power in the national capital after 27 years. Meanwhile, the Congress failed to win a single seat in Delhi.

His comments also coincided with a recent statement by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who suggested that governments across the world lost credibility after Covid-19, leading to electoral defeats in multiple countries.

Speaking about global election trends, Zuckerberg remarked, “This isn't just a US phenomenon. The way governments handled Covid—whether through economic policies, inflation management, or overall governance—led to a breakdown in trust. In 2024, many incumbent governments around the world lost elections. This reflects a broader global decline in trust, not just in the US but across democratic institutions worldwide.”

However, the BJP dismissed Zuckerberg’s views, asserting that his statements were factually incorrect. The party maintained that it retained power in the 2024 general elections and advised Zuckerberg to verify his claims.