CT Ravi hails BJP's historic Delhi victory, accuses AAP of corruption

BJP leader CT Ravi hailed the party's "historic" victory in the Delhi elections, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being "corrupt" and asserting that the people of Delhi have shown their trust in BJP leadership by decisively voting them into power after more than two decades. BJP leader CT Ravi. (PTI)

The BJP made a clean sweep in the national capital after more than two decades and is set to form the government, having won 48 seats, more than the majority mark needed to form the government in the 70-member legislative assembly.

"The people of Delhi have blessed BJP. I want to congratulate and thank the people of Delhi for throwing out the corrupt AAP and showing faith in the BJP," Ravi told ANI on Saturday

Responding to the consistently poor performance of the Congress, he said, " Congress neither has 'neeti, neeyat nor neta'...If they do not have the trust of the people, they will lose in the elections as well..."

"Who will vote for such people? They are anti-poor, and anti-constitution. Can they hide the truth by carrying a copy of the Constitution," he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi.

BJP stormed to power in Delhi polls on Saturday winning a two-thirds majority with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate for the party as it returned to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost in their strongholds with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015. The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning. Votes were polled on February 5.