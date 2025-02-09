Aero India Show 2025: Five important things visitors should know before attending

Bengaluru is set to host the much-anticipated Aero India Show 2025, which will commence on February 10 and continue until February 14. In preparation for the event, fighter jets have already begun rehearsal flights from the Yelahanka Air Force Station. Thousands of aviation enthusiasts have arrived in the city to witness the thrilling aerial maneuvers, and Bengaluru is abuzz with excitement. The Aero India 2025 will bring together global leaders, defence experts, and innovators, truly making it 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.'(ANI)

Five key things to know before attending Aero India Show 2025

Pass registration & Categories

To attend the show, visitors must register on the official Aero India website by selecting the "Visitor Registration" section. There are three types of passes available—Business, General, and ADVA, allowing attendees to choose based on their preferences.

2. Pass prices & Access

The Business Pass, priced at ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreigners, grants entry for one business day (Feb 10–12), including access to the exhibition, ADVA, and a car parking pass.

The General Visitor Pass, available for ₹2,500 (Indians) and $50 (foreigners), allows entry to both the exhibition and ADVA on Feb 13–14.

The ADVA Pass, costing ₹1,000 (Indians) and $50 (foreigners), provides exclusive access to the Air Display Viewing Area from Feb 11–14.

3. Parking & Transport guidelines

Visitors with parking passes should take Airport Road, cross the flyover at IAF Hunasemaranahalli, make a U-turn, and follow the service road to Gate No. 05. While exiting, they should use Gate No. 05A via Reva College Junction. Those without parking passes are advised to park at GKVK Campus or Jakkur Airfield, where free BMTC shuttle buses will be available to transport them to the venue.

4. Route restrictions & QR code compliance:

Attendees must follow the designated route mentioned in the QR code on their pass or ticket. Any deviations from the assigned route will not be permitted.

5. Event timings & Security checks:

The exhibition will be open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with two air shows held daily—one in the morning and another in the afternoon. Visitors are required to carry a valid government ID, as security checks will be strictly enforced throughout the event.

With all preparations in place, Bengaluru is ready to host yet another spectacular edition of the Aero India Show.