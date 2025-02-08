Massive weekend traffic gridlock hits Bengaluru's Yelahanka ahead of Aero India 2025

Bengaluru is gearing up for the much-anticipated Aero India Show, set to commence on February 10 at the Yelahanka Air Station. With the excitement building up, the surrounding areas are already experiencing the event’s buzz. However, on Saturday morning, heavy traffic congestion was reported in and around Yelahanka, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The 15th edition of Aero India 2025 will be held from 10-14 February at Bengaluru's Air Force Station Yelahanka.(ANI)

Passengers traveling to Kempegowda International Airport were advised to plan their journeys carefully, as traffic delays could impact their schedules. Several videos circulating on social media captured a five-kilometer-long jam, with numerous vehicles stuck on the road. Visitors, participants, and delegates from across the country have begun arriving for the Aero India Show, prompting the Bengaluru police to issue warnings about possible traffic bottlenecks.

One user on X shared a video of the massive gridlock, stating, "Heavy traffic jam from Yelahanka to IAF, spanning 5KM." Another user suggested alternative commuting options, saying, "There’s severe traffic on Yelahanka Road. Taking taxis won’t help. It’s better to travel by bus and avoid adding to the congestion."

Bengaluru Traffic Police also issued an alert, cautioning travelers about the situation near the Air Force Station. "Severe traffic congestion at BSF Campus Yelahanka Air Force towards Airport Road. Commuters are requested to cooperate," the police announced. Authorities have also recommended alternative routes for airport-bound travelers, advising them to use Hennur Cross and Bagalur Road, which lead to the airport’s south gate.

The Aero India Show is expected to impact flight operations as well. Airlines may issue notifications regarding potential delays or cancellations to minimize inconvenience for passengers. Meanwhile, rehearsals for the biennial event have already begun.

Adding to the city's influx of visitors, hotels in Bengaluru are fully booked, as the state government has also scheduled the Global Investors Summit around the same time. With both high-profile events taking place simultaneously, traffic congestion is expected to intensify in the coming days.