Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt signs MoU with University of Liverpool to boost research and innovation: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 11:35 AM IST

The agreement aims to promote knowledge exchange, facilitate student and faculty mobility, and drive joint research initiatives that benefit academia and more.

The Karnataka government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool to strengthen academic collaboration in research, innovation, and education.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

The agreement, signed on Friday, aims to promote knowledge exchange, facilitate student and faculty mobility, and drive joint research initiatives that benefit both academia and industry, Indian Express reported.

Officials stated that this partnership aligns with Karnataka’s vision of becoming a global knowledge and technology hub. By fostering international academic ties, the state hopes to enhance its research capabilities and industry-academic linkages.

(Also Read: Police crack down on two men performing wheelie in Bengaluru: ‘Anti-social elements’)

The MoU comes just days before Invest Karnataka 2025, the state’s Global Investors Meet scheduled for February 12–14, with an inaugural event on February 11.

The agreement with the University of Liverpool is expected to enhance Karnataka’s global presence in education and research while attracting further investments in the sector.

(Also Read: Inspired by Telugu film, six Bengaluru men carry out secret ATM theft operation, arrested: Report)

The Karnataka government is also set to highlight its ambitious KWIN city project at the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced that an exclusive roundtable session on the project will be held during the event, bringing together renowned Indian and international universities, as well as leading institutions, to foster collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

The session, scheduled for February 13, is expected to result in the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five to six foreign universities and six to eight Indian universities. Minister Patil emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that Karnataka will actively leverage the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) regulations that allow the world's top 500 universities to establish campuses in India.

The KWIN city project aims to develop a parallel city to Bengaluru, ensuring balanced growth and opportunities across all sectors.

