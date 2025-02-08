Bikers caught performing wheelie on Bengaluru road, police give chilling warning: ‘You’ll be…’

Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken strict action against two men caught performing a wheelie on a busy road. A video of the stunt, which was recorded and widely shared online, prompted immediate intervention by the Madiwala Traffic Police. Mandivala police swung into action and apprehended the men. (X/@blrcitytraffic)

The video, posted on X by the official handle of Bengaluru Traffic Police, showed the two men attempting the risky manoeuvre on a scooter. The police quickly swung into action, identified and apprehended them.

“Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale,” read the caption of the video shared by the authorities.

The video begins to show two men sitting on a scooter, with the rider performing a wheelie—a stunt where a rider lifts the front wheel of a two-wheeler off the ground while maintaining balance on the rear wheel. The pillion rider seemingly drunk leans backward as the stunt rolls out.

Take a look at the video:

Performing stunts on a road is considered illegal under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which defines "rash driving or riding on a public way," making such acts punishable by law; essentially, any dangerous stunt on a public road falls under this category of reckless driving.

Many took to the comments section to voice their concern. A user wrote, “These stunts are dangerous. Why do they risk their lives doing them?”

Another added, "Sorry if this sounds inhumane but these goons need something like “Shoot at sight”. Anti social elements must be dealt with absolute aggression.. Nobody basically cares for law and order and our system isnt able to bring a permanent solution to this menace."

Sharing the experience, a third wrote, “During my adrenaline filled youth, I used to do the same 25 years ago with RX100 on the streets of Chennai, Hyd and Bang. Never got caught as no CCTV or phones. Had a few minor accidents and close death calls. Now a family man, I don't have the guts to do."

In another incident, a road rage episode at the Konanakunte Signal on Kanakapura Road in Namma Bengaluru caused traffic chaos following a heated clash between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver-conductor and a biker. The dispute allegedly began when the biker accused the bus driver of running a red light.