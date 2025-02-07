Road rage: Miscreants thrash Punbus driver in Ludhiana

Car-borne miscreants on Thursday allegedly assaulted a Punbus driver in a road rage incident near Sahnewal, officials said. They said the accused vandalised the bus and threatened the passengers. A video grab of the accused in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Police said they have asked the victim, Karamjit Singh, to record his statement so that case can be registered. After the incident, the bus drivers staged a protest on the highway and blocked traffic, demanding justice for their victim.

Karamjit Singh said the bus en route from Ludhiana to Delhi and a car crossed the vehicle ‘dangerously’. He said the car driver was using a phone while driving. He alleged the car intercepted the bus and accused, along with some persons travelling in another car, stormed the bus. He claimed at least eight accused armed with sharp-edged weapons were involved in the incident. The bus driver union said they will stage a protest outside the Sahnewal police station from Friday of the accused is not arrested.

Sahnewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh said they received some videos of the accused recorded by the passengers and are trying to identify them.